Coronavirus and how to fight it. What to do and what not to do.

Disclaimer.I am no health expert or any kind of Guru or pandit. What I will state in this thread is purely observations from the pandemic and its relief efforts around the globe. The info I provide can be wrong or misleading as this is a totally new virus and not fully understood yet but I will try my best to keep it as factual and backed by sources.How to quarantine and control coronavirus in Pakistan.Every country is at different stage of Coronavirus and Pakistan has its own stage.There are 4 stages of this virus.Stage 1. This is a stage when you have only patients coming from over sea.Stage 2. This is when you have a community spread of Coronavirus. This means when virus spreads in a certain town and domestic cases start appearing in number of more than 200+Stage 3. This is when there is a provincial wide spread of virus and govt are unable to track source and contacts infected people have madeStage 4. This is a pandemic stage when govt gives up all tracking efforts for the virus and focus all its resources on fighting the pandemic then preventing it.of Coronavirus outbreak and at this stage what should be done to control this virus. What is relevant and what is not.Stage 1 is the initial stage of this virus and it is very controllable at this stage and is not high risk or threat and can be defeated.What should be done.How to quarantine.When patients come from over sea they need to be quarantined for atleast 16 days.SOP of quarantine.The quarantine should not be collective as there is a chance of spread of virus during incubation. The quarantine should be individually done. If you quarantine people together to wait for their test results and a single one among them is infected will infect all.This is an image of a quarantine facility of Pakistan at taftan border.This quarantine facility is wrong and will spread virus further. In this quarantine facility infected and non infected people can interact with each other. This can result in people getting infected while waiting test results and can go free in society after while getting infected in quarantine and their test results showing them negative.This type of quarantine can only work if the person is kept in for the entire time of incubation. So govt needs to ditch this style of quarantine and make the facility of individual isolation.Best practice for this would be to use universities hostels and people are kept in total isolation during quarantine time.This an image of Israeli quarantine room for coronavirus and this is how stage 1 countries should quarantine.This is how quarantine should be done in solo confinement.Moving on the evacuation procedures.In Pakistan there are 4 province and each province is responsible for it own health and patients. Which is wrong cause extracting people to their respective provinces can place them at risk of being infected.What Sindh govt did in by extracting it patients from taftan has resulted in more patients in Sindh. Instead of taking patients to sukkur Sindh govt should have quarantined them in Balochistan. Separated in infected from non infected and then transported the infected. This action of extraction and evacuation of Sindh govt resulted in more patients.This action of Sindh govt was wrong and should not be repeated in future.Hospitals are a need to treat virus but the number of suspected will be always more than the number of infected so bigger quarantine facilities and with better SOP are more need than hospitals.Yes coronavirus patients can be treated in collectively in treatment wards as all patients are infected and the risk of further infecting each other is not there...........How to prevent your self from virus.There are many suggestions about personal hygiene and prevention.Hand senitizers. Masks. Gloves. EtcHand senitizers.Yes hand senitizers work as coronavirus stays on infected surfaces for a long time and senitizers are good approach to prevent it but they are not a solution.Face Masks.Yes face masks work as the virus has a tendency to stay airborne and can spread through sneezing and cough.Gloves.No gloves will not work if you touch your face with an infected glove. So there has to be a combination of gloves and mask.Goggle.Coronavirus is an air born virus and can stay in air for hours and can enter your body via eyes so Goggles are help but probability is low for spread through eyes.Best practice for prevention is social distancing. This practice should be maintained 24 days after your country has hit its peak of the virus.I will add further info to the thread.