Coronavirus: 30 British sailors test positive after U.S. port visit
By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated: October 16, 2020 - 11:50 AM
KINGS BAY, Ga. — At least 30 crew members of a British submarine have tested positive for the coronavirus after a visit to a U.S. port.
Crew from the HMS Vigilant, a British Royal Navy ballistic submarine, became infected after violating isolation rules while visiting the U.S. Navy Submarine Base at Kings Bay, Georgia, United Press International reported.
The sailors broke isolation protocol and traveled nearly 200 miles away to Cocoa Beach, Florida, where they visited bars and strip clubs.
The U.S. Navy referred questions to the Royal Navy, who did not comment on the incident.
“The Royal Navy does not comment on matters related to submarine operations,” a spokesperson told the U.S. Naval Institute News.
It is unclear if any U.S. sailors were infected by the outbreak.
The Vigilant is one of four British Navy Vanguard-class submarines. The submarines use similar missiles to their U.S. counterparts and share a stockpile of munitions at the Kings Bay base.
Crew of the Vigilant have broken port visit rules in the past.
In 2017, some members tested positive for cocaine use after they were found to have participated in “drug-fueled” parties for nearly a month at a Florida hotel, the U.S. Naval Institute News reported.
