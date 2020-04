KARACHI: Karachi east's eleven union council were completely locked down on Saturday in order to contain the further spread of COVID-19.

As per the notification, issued by Deputy Commissioner East Ahmed Ali, reads, Areas have been sealed in “larger public interest and to prevent widespread outbreak of novel corona virus,"



Union councils include UC-6 Gillani Railways, UC-7 Dalmia, UC-8 Jamali Colony, UC-9 Gulshan-II, UC-10 Pehalwan Goth, UC-9 Jacob Line and UC – 10 Jamshaid Quarters.



The Rangers and Karachi police have been instructed to cordon off these localities to ensure public safety.



As many as 86 new cases of the deadly virus have been reported in Sindh over the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 1,214.



In a video released by his office's Twitter account, the chief minister cautioned that there wasn't “much good news" in the last 24 hours and thus the province needed a stricter lockdown.



He said overall 12,209 coronavirus tests were conducted in the province, whereas, 358 patients have recovered from the contagion thus far.