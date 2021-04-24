Corona will be destroyed as soon as Ram temple is built: BJP MP

Vaccine politics: BJP vows free shots, TMC flags Bihar promise With two more phases of voting remaining in West Bengal, TMC had made a similar promise to vaccinate everyone above the age of 18 for free.

What she is saying mighy be true but Indian Federation doesn't have that much time left. With an estimated one million deaths by August, I feel that by the time this pandemic is over, India as a federation might sieze to exist and will be divided into multiple smaller territories. Even now Delhi, Maharashtra, Bengal etc. have a great divide with the central government on their policies. Delhi's CM even leaked a footage of him begging the PM for oxygen.The short-sighted BJP goverment is using this pandemic for their electoral gains. There are advertisements of Modi saying that we'll provide free vaccination to all if we get elected in Bengal. This shows Modi only cares for people if he remains in power.This kind of mindset will further exacerbate the feelings of hate of provinces towards the centre.Kashmir is in lockdown, Assam and 7 sister states are infested with seperatists. Farmers are protesting in Delhi and consider corona a Modi conspiracy.This is a chernobyl moment for India which led to the ultimate demise of the USSR. I only feel sorry for the humanity suffering there but BJP government has brought this nightmare scenario upon themselves, as Hazrat Ali (RA) saidکفر کا نظام تو چل سکتا پر ظلم کا نہیںFinally there is hadtih of the Holy Prophet (SAWW) about end times and ghazwa-e-hind in Naeem bin Hammad's "Kitab ul Fitan"Here the mention is of "Kings" meaning India will not be under a single ruler but rather divided into multiple kingdoms.