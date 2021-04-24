What's new

Corona will be destroyed as soon as Ram temple is built: BJP MP

BJP parliamentarian has claimed that novel coronavirus will be destroyed as soon as Ram temple in Ayodhya is built.

BJP MP from Dausa Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan Jaskaur Meena has claimed that the solution to the Covid-19 pandemic is the construction of Ram Temple.

"Hum tom aadhyatmik shakti ke pujari hain, aadhyatmik shakti ke hisab se chalte hain. Mandir bante hi corona bhag jayega [We are believers and followers of spiritual powers. Coronavirus will be destroyed as soon as Ram Temple is built], BJP MP Jaskaur Meena said.


Jaskaur Meena's statement comes days after a similar claim made by her party colleague and BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh Rameshwar Sharma.

Sharma, who is MP protem speaker, had said that coronavirus pandemic will end with the beginning of Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya.

The construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set to begin on August 5 with a bhoomi pujan or groundbreaking ceremony, which is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 200 guests.

The bhoomi pujan was first scheduled to be held on April 30, but was postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak.

Corona will be destroyed as soon as Ram temple is built: BJP MP

BJP MP from Dausa Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan Jaskaur Meena has claimed that the solution to the Covid-19 pandemic is the construction of Ram Temple.
The best part is that there are millions who would believe it.
Next: China will be destroyed if we made temple on Taj mahal
 
Yaar, is the news? You will find such idiots in all religions.
 
some best fastest counstruction companies need here to save the damn world . if china can build 30 story building in 3 dyas they can make this temple with in a week .
 
What she is saying mighy be true but Indian Federation doesn't have that much time left. With an estimated one million deaths by August, I feel that by the time this pandemic is over, India as a federation might sieze to exist and will be divided into multiple smaller territories. Even now Delhi, Maharashtra, Bengal etc. have a great divide with the central government on their policies. Delhi's CM even leaked a footage of him begging the PM for oxygen.
The short-sighted BJP goverment is using this pandemic for their electoral gains. There are advertisements of Modi saying that we'll provide free vaccination to all if we get elected in Bengal. This shows Modi only cares for people if he remains in power.
Vaccine politics: BJP vows free shots, TMC flags Bihar promise

With two more phases of voting remaining in West Bengal, TMC had made a similar promise to vaccinate everyone above the age of 18 for free.
This kind of mindset will further exacerbate the feelings of hate of provinces towards the centre.
Kashmir is in lockdown, Assam and 7 sister states are infested with seperatists. Farmers are protesting in Delhi and consider corona a Modi conspiracy.

This is a chernobyl moment for India which led to the ultimate demise of the USSR. I only feel sorry for the humanity suffering there but BJP government has brought this nightmare scenario upon themselves, as Hazrat Ali (RA) said
کفر کا نظام تو چل سکتا پر ظلم کا نہیں

Finally there is hadtih of the Holy Prophet (SAWW) about end times and ghazwa-e-hind in Naeem bin Hammad's "Kitab ul Fitan"
“Definitely, one of your troop would do war with Hindustan, Allah would grant success to those warriors, as far as they would bring their kings by dragging them in chains/fetters. And Allah would forgive those warriors (by the Blessing of this great war). And when those Muslims would return, they would find Hazrat Isa Ibn-e-Maryam(A.S.) in Syria”.

Here the mention is of "Kings" meaning India will not be under a single ruler but rather divided into multiple kingdoms.
 
But the problem is this idiot is a parliamentarian and has the power to decide fate of millions of other people.
Arrre yaar! even found in your parliament. Should I need to tell the name?

These people are actually "nothing" but get elected due to the face of Modi or Imran (main leader) in the parliament.
 
