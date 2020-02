Transport of Virus from India to Saudia Arabia

Reports of escaped Indians who fled to Saudia

Two in Kerala under observation for Coronavirus 'flee to Saudi Arabia'



Kozhikode: Kerala, which has reported three positive cases of Coronavirus and has over 2,500 people under watch, faced a fresh problem as authorities discovered that two people, who came here from China and were placed under observation, have slipped out of the country and have reportedly gone to Saudi Arabia.



Only a few of the suspected cases in Kerala are being treated in hospitals while the vast majority of them are being monitored at their homes.



Health officials used to call them up everyday and check their situation while test results for the virus are being processed.





On Tuesday when the officials called for the routine checkup, they were informed by the family members that two of them had gone to Saudi Arabia.



There is no information yet on whether they managed to land in Saudi Arabia.





Source 2 Saudia's internal newspaper

Reports 2 people found with Corona Virus, one in Makkah and 1 in small city near Jubail

Presently suspecting it is the Corona (Middle east)