Corona Virus India l Updates, News & Discussion

BHarwana said: My friend there are thousands of cases in India in quarantine in kerala now the virus has hit other states. Click to expand...

StormBreaker said: In Pak, we have taken some steps such as Closing of Public libraries, educational institutions, nothing much to mention here. Click to expand...

Yeah, like a week back. All of them were tested negative. There are zero cases in Kerala right now.For Pakistan who doesn't even have a BSL Lvl 4 lab, there is nothing to call India out. Chal....Already done in affected areas. Half of the cases are from Italian tourists, we can't get away from it as we send and receive a lot of tourists who may bring Corona Virus and we can't check every other person coming through the airport for the virus apart from temperature checks, hell even the Americans couldn't do it.