Corona Virus India l Updates, News & Discussion

Dude are you autistic or what's up with you? A little bit of research will tell you that the biggest spike was recorded by a bunch of Italian tourists and another from an Indian man who returned from Italy. It's so embarrassing to even read the crap on this forum.

Same goes for the Indians who were bragging about the rescue because it's only what's expected of a government. Nothing to brag about it.
 
Uguduwa said:
Dude are you autistic or what's up with you? A little bit of research will tell you that the biggest spike was recorded by a bunch of Italian tourists and another from an Indian man who returned from Italy. It's so embarrassing to even read the crap on this forum.

Same goes for the Indians who were bragging about the rescue because it's only what's expected of a government. Nothing to brag about it.
we have become accustomed to rejoice at each other's misery...knowing fully well at the very least 50 percent of Pakistanis are of the same blood as Indians
 
Juggernaut_is_here said:
we have become accustomed to rejoice at each other's misery...knowing fully well at the very least 50 percent of Pakistanis are of the same blood as Indians
Not just that, their overreaction to the virus is also funny. I mean India has over a billion people and only less than 2 dozens are infected and they think it's the end of the world. Meanwhile in Germany, my small city with less than 300,000 people has over a dozen infected and nobody cares. People go on about their lives. I think this part of the world has a long way to go to learn how to be calm and professional.
 
Uguduwa said:
Dude are you autistic or what's up with you? A little bit of research will tell you that the biggest spike was recorded by a bunch of Italian tourists and another from an Indian man who returned from Italy. It's so embarrassing to even read the crap on this forum.

Same goes for the Indians who were bragging about the rescue because it's only what's expected of a government. Nothing to brag about it.
Ya dude there is nothing wrong with India just things from other nations get blamed on India? My friend there are thousands of cases in India in quarantine in kerala now the virus has hit other states. India played politics over virus they evacuated their students from China to defame China and criticize Pakistan without knowing how virus was spreading and what virus was capable of. Happy BJP rule enjoy everyday has become a joke.
 
StormBreaker said:
What prevention measures is india taking btw ?
Kerala has good follow up program...but let's face it right now we have four epicentres----China,Korea,Italy,Iran

World trade has to grind to a halt to cap the transmission chain

Chinese business executives and professionals travelling to business conferences in Germany have been the prime culprit till now when it comes to spreading the disease
 
Juggernaut_is_here said:
Kerala has good follow up program...but let's face it right now we have four epicentres----China,Korea,Italy,Iran

World trade has to grind to a halt to cap the transmission chain

Chinese business executives and professionals travelling to business conferences in Germany have been the prime culprit till now when it comes to spreading the disease
This didn’t answer my question tho,
In Pak, we have taken some steps such as Closing of Public libraries, educational institutions, nothing much to mention here. What about india collectively ? I guess CAA protests have kept the government busy and diverted from Co Vir
 
BHarwana said:
My friend there are thousands of cases in India in quarantine in kerala now the virus has hit other states.
Yeah, like a week back. All of them were tested negative. There are zero cases in Kerala right now.
For Pakistan who doesn't even have a BSL Lvl 4 lab, there is nothing to call India out. Chal....

StormBreaker said:
In Pak, we have taken some steps such as Closing of Public libraries, educational institutions, nothing much to mention here.
Already done in affected areas. Half of the cases are from Italian tourists, we can't get away from it as we send and receive a lot of tourists who may bring Corona Virus and we can't check every other person coming through the airport for the virus apart from temperature checks, hell even the Americans couldn't do it.
 
Chhatrapati said:
Yeah, like a week back. All of them were tested negative. There are zero cases in Kerala right now.
For Pakistan who doesn't even have a BSL Lvl 4 lab, there is nothing to call India out. Chal....
Oh yes like a week back. And still everyday number of cases are on the rise everyday in India. If the situation is so good why are Modi and Amit Shah canceling their appearance at Holi? Chal nahi stop lying India is infested with case and situation is much worse then what Indian govt is saying.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1235122810780934144

Lol
 
BHarwana said:
Oh yes like a week back. And still everyday number of cases are on the rise everyday in India. If the situation is so good why are Modi and Amit Shah canceling their appearance at Holi?
It's a precautionary measure farmer bro. You don't spray pesticide on fruit after the pest infested the fruit. You do it before.

BHarwana said:
Chal nahi stop lying India is infested with case and situation is much worse then what Indian govt is saying.
We are not China to hide cases from the public. When newly infected persons come up we will report them, so far we have dealt with the spread effectively in Kerala. Before you celebrating corona in India, understand that we never had a case from evacuated persons from China, so we were right to evacuate them from that hell hole.
 
Chhatrapati said:
It's a precautionary measure farmer bro. You don't spray pesticide on fruit after the pest infested the fruit. You do it before.

We are not China to hide cases from the public. When newly infected persons come up we will report them, so far we have dealt with the spread effectively in Kerala. Before you celebrating corona in India, understand that we never had a case from evacuated persons from China, so we were rig
Ya precaution from what? You said all is well? So precautions for Modi and Amit but rest of India could die? Lol it is not making sense. I mean if all is good then why not attend holi Milan? Or the situation is so bad that India has lost it and only securing Govt officials?
 
BHarwana said:
Ya precaution from what? You said all is well? So precautions for Modi and Amit but rest of India could die? Lol it is not making sense. I mean if all is good then why not attend holi Milan? Or the situation is so bad that India has lost it and only securing Govt officials?
There is no points for being an idiot. He will avoid any reason to be in a crowd full of people. The government can only ask people to stay away from celebration and PM and HM can set examples by staying away from taking part in celebrations also ask others to do the same.

If that's not making sense to you, then nothing will.
 
