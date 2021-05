Coronavirus also has a right to live’: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat

Rawat added that we have to ‘maintain a distance’ from the virus and keep ourselves safe in order to ‘leave it behind’.

Corona Virus deserves to live, it has a right to life- BJP legislator and until recently Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat5 hours agoFormer Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday delivered a statement where he said that the virus (referring to the novel coronavirus) is a “living organism” and has a “right to live”. A video of Rawat’s quote was widely shared on social media.“The virus is a living organism, just like us. We consider ourselves more intelligent. But, the virus also wants to live and has a right to do so. It is mutating to save itself,” Rawat said.Rawat was speaking to a journalist from the Hindi news channel K News when he made the statement.Following up the analogy, Rawat also added that we have to “maintain a distance” from the virus and keep ourselves safe in order to “leave it behind”.Watch the full video here.Rawat’s statement invited a host of reactions from Opposition parties and social media. “What Rawat, who was the state’s CM, has said, is nothing but foolish and nonsense. He has lost his mind and has no vision because of which he was replaced abruptly by his party,” Uttarakhand Congress Vice President Suryakant Dhasmana was quoted as saying byDW of Germany also posted this news