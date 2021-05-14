What's new

Corona Virus deserves to live, it has a right to life- BJP legislator

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Corona Virus deserves to live, it has a right to life- BJP legislator and until recently Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

'Coronavirus also has a right to live': Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat
Rawat added that we have to 'maintain a distance' from the virus and keep ourselves safe in order to 'leave it behind'.

Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday delivered a statement where he said that the virus (referring to the novel coronavirus) is a "living organism" and has a "right to live". A video of Rawat's quote was widely shared on social media.
"The virus is a living organism, just like us. We consider ourselves more intelligent. But, the virus also wants to live and has a right to do so. It is mutating to save itself," Rawat said.
Rawat was speaking to a journalist from the Hindi news channel K News when he made the statement.
Following up the analogy, Rawat also added that we have to "maintain a distance" from the virus and keep ourselves safe in order to "leave it behind".
Rawat's statement invited a host of reactions from Opposition parties and social media. "What Rawat, who was the state's CM, has said, is nothing but foolish and nonsense. He has lost his mind and has no vision because of which he was replaced abruptly by his party," Uttarakhand Congress Vice President Suryakant Dhasmana was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
‘Coronavirus also has a right to live’: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat

Rawat added that we have to ‘maintain a distance’ from the virus and keep ourselves safe in order to ‘leave it behind’.
DW of Germany also posted this news

کورونا وائرس کو بھی جینے کا حق ہے، بھارتی رہنما | DW | 14.05.2021

بھارتی ریاست اترکھنڈ کے سابق وزیراعلیٰ تریونیدر سنگھ روات نے کہا ہے کہ انسان کی طرح کورونا وائرس بھی مخلوق ہے اور اسے جینے کا حق حاصل ہے۔
Corona Virus deserves to live, it has a right to life- BJP legislator and until recently Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Coronavirus also has a right to live’: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat
Rawat added that we have to ‘maintain a distance’ from the virus and keep ourselves safe in order to ‘leave it behind’.

Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday delivered a statement where he said that the virus (referring to the novel coronavirus) is a “living organism” and has a “right to live”. A video of Rawat’s quote was widely shared on social media.
“The virus is a living organism, just like us. We consider ourselves more intelligent. But, the virus also wants to live and has a right to do so. It is mutating to save itself,” Rawat said.
Rawat was speaking to a journalist from the Hindi news channel K News when he made the statement.
Following up the analogy, Rawat also added that we have to “maintain a distance” from the virus and keep ourselves safe in order to “leave it behind”.
Rawat’s statement invited a host of reactions from Opposition parties and social media. “What Rawat, who was the state’s CM, has said, is nothing but foolish and nonsense. He has lost his mind and has no vision because of which he was replaced abruptly by his party,” Uttarakhand Congress Vice President Suryakant Dhasmana was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
‘Coronavirus also has a right to live’: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat

Rawat added that we have to ‘maintain a distance’ from the virus and keep ourselves safe in order to ‘leave it behind’.
DW of Germany also posted this news

کورونا وائرس کو بھی جینے کا حق ہے، بھارتی رہنما | DW | 14.05.2021

بھارتی ریاست اترکھنڈ کے سابق وزیراعلیٰ تریونیدر سنگھ روات نے کہا ہے کہ انسان کی طرح کورونا وائرس بھی مخلوق ہے اور اسے جینے کا حق حاصل ہے۔
He was trying to explain in laymans language that virus mutates, yes his sentence may be funny at a point, Scroll.in Troll.in is as always doing what it does best. Word to word translation loses the meaning most of the times so what's the matter?
 
Whether a virus fits the biological definition of alive is debatable. While a virus does reproduce, it requires a host cell and does not have any biological functions like consuming energy or exuding waste.
 
