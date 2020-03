While the world is sucking on science to fight against the Corona virus and ignoring their Creator this seems to be a warning torment from God Almighty to the nations playing unfair in the world. It is a death rate of 2% , very small. God sends a smaller torment to people as a warning of His bigger wrath.



Its still time people stop exploiting other people of there weaknesses and stop unfair tactics. Enough is enough. People thought God is dead but see here people God is always alive and still giving you his grace despite all your wrong doings but it seems that your time is getting over.



Stop being cruel. Stop usury. Stop unfair trade. Submit your self to your creator. Jews, Christians, Muslims, all religions.. Open your eyes now. You are not invincible but God is giving you His grace every moment..

