Corona Virus and Working from home

I've been working from home full time since March thanks to COVID-19. I'm enjoying it, never want to go back to a daily commute, my company has signaled they're unlikely to ever return back to a system where people are always working from the office. I save money on travel, on lunches, i save my commuting time, I am less distracted, i get to spend much more time with my family, i can do chores during my lunch break or immediately after work.



How are your experiences?

Are you currently WFH?

How are you finding the experience?

Do you think you'll go back into the office?

Do you want to go back to the office?



I think we'll never go back to the old normal in the UK. It suits businesses to have less office space, it suits employees to have less commuting. It will significantly impact retail and hospitality in the city centres, as well as public transportation, but as far as i'm concerned - tough. The miners had to roll with the punches, now it's time for others to do the same.