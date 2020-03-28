What's new

Corona Virus and Working from home

I've been working from home full time since March thanks to COVID-19. I'm enjoying it, never want to go back to a daily commute, my company has signaled they're unlikely to ever return back to a system where people are always working from the office. I save money on travel, on lunches, i save my commuting time, I am less distracted, i get to spend much more time with my family, i can do chores during my lunch break or immediately after work.

How are your experiences?
Are you currently WFH?
How are you finding the experience?
Do you think you'll go back into the office?
Do you want to go back to the office?

I think we'll never go back to the old normal in the UK. It suits businesses to have less office space, it suits employees to have less commuting. It will significantly impact retail and hospitality in the city centres, as well as public transportation, but as far as i'm concerned - tough. The miners had to roll with the punches, now it's time for others to do the same.
 
I'm too working full time from home these days since March..... seldom (say once a week or 2 weeks) I go to office for 2/3 hours but for that too nobody can force me...... I enjoyed this till July but now I realized that I am working overtime because work just keeps pilling and I can't say NO to my seniors even if I have to finish something at 10 PM...... seniors expect me to finish it on that particular day itself as they know I must be at home only due to this social distancing..... but yes still I am happy coz I can spend huge huge time with my NANHI PARI (My daughter, 5years) and NANHA SHAITAN (My bro's son, 3years).....
 
Agreed. We need these hospitality sectors to be nerfed a bit anyway. Never liked all these hipster eateries and gastro pubs clogging up high streets. Pound shop, Woolworths, kebab shop pretty much all you need in city centres. I hope most people (me included) stay working from home as much as possible. Driving a car on quieter roads is almost a pleasure again, like it used to be in the 90s.
 
I am WFH since March and I am really enjoying it. No early wake up and getting ready for office is best things to enjoy specially when you know that you only have to walk in another room to start work. Because of Lockdown I had one of best Ramadan and really enjoyed Fasting. On other side the only problem I have is travelling to Pakistan seems to be bit hard now due to many travelling protocols and restrictions.
 
My another problem is I feel like sleeping in noon after lunch and in evening I have developed this new habit of watching saas bahu dramas with mom and wife :lol:
 
It's great for traffic and great for the environment too. Walked my kids to school this morning - didn't like the crowds near the school. It was nice for them though. My daughter was especially excited.
 
