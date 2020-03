Narendra Modi on Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India on 21-day lockdown from midnight, says PM

LIVE coverage of PM Modi's address to the nation on the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak.

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across at least 190 countries. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market.



There have been at least 519 reported cases of novel coronavirus in India. While 37 have recovered so far in India, 10 have died. As many as 560 districts in India are now under complete lockdown.

