Corona? Defense exports soared by about 14% in 2020 to $ 8.3 billion

Corona? Defense exports soared by about 14% in 2020 to $ 8.3 billion2020 was the second best year for the export of weapons systems from Israel ever, but the Ministry of Defense warns: cuts in world defense budgets due to the corona will be felt in the coming years. Exports to the Gulf states quadrupled to $ 800 million, following the signing of the Avraham agreementsUdi Etzion14:00, 01.06.21Tags:ExportWeaponSecurity exportssecurityWe are called from all over the world to buy missiles: during a global medical crisis, defense exports from Israel were the second highest ever, reaching $ 8.3 billion, an increase of 13.7% compared to 2019. The peak of defense exports was in 2017, when it stood at $ 9.3 billion.Read more in Calcalist:Even before the corona: defense exports fell 5% last year to $ 7.2 billionThe crisis in India threatens the sales of the defense industries in IsraelFirst public arms deal: IAI will develop a system for intercepting skimmers with the EmiratesProminent trends in the past year have been a significant increase in defense deals signed as intergovernmental deals and not directly with the defense industries, and a fourfold jump in defense exports to the Persian Gulf countries from an average of $ 200 million a year to $ 800 million, following the signing of Avraham agreements. "The export potential to the Gulf states is very large," Brigadier General (Res.) Yair Koles, head of the Ministry of Defense, told Calcalist.The head of the export department at the Ministry of Defense, Yair KolesYair Koles, Head of the Ministry of Defense's Export Division (Photo: Ariel Hermoni, Ministry of Defense)Exports to the Gulf countries increased the share of Asia and the Pacific to 44% of total exports, compared with 30% for European countries, 20% for the US and Canada, 4% for Africa, and 2% for Latin American countries.Radar and electronic warfare systems accounted for 16% of defense exports in the past year, and the same rate was occupied by armaments systems. Manned aircraft and avionics systems were 13%, the same rate as for observation and optronics systems. Missiles, rockets and air defense systems accounted for 10% of exports, weapons positions And means of launch (8%), communications and information systems (8%), drones and gliders (6%), intelligence and cyber systems (5%), vehicles and armored vehicles (3%) and customer service (2%).IAI Heron UAVIAI Haron UAV (Photo: Alon Ron, IAI)Within four years, the volume of intergovernmental defense deals jumped from $ 256 million a year in 2017 to $ 911 million in 2020. "We have relaxed the terms of the defense deals between governments, so that they cover more areas and more companies," Brigadier General (Res.) Yair Koles, head of the Ministry of Defense, told Calcalist. To provide an individual, and it is easier to get approval for it in the local parliament compared to a regular deal directly with the defense industry. ""Possible cuts due to the corona"Coles, however, estimated that in the coming years the volume of defense exports may decline, with countries diverting budgets hitherto allocated to the defense sector, to strengthening the economy and to the medical systems. "The 2020 deals were signed based on defense budgets set before the Corona outbreak, and some of the deals were given a boost to get them approved before possible cuts," Coles said.In the past, the Israeli UAV industry captured a higher share of the world's unmanned aircraft market, but the Trump administration eased restrictions on the export of tools, approving, among other things, the export of armed UAVs for the first time. The change has in the past year caused IAI and Elbit to lose deals in favor of American and Turkish companies. "We are considering our UAV policy and expanding export options where possible," Coles said.Elbit Radio SystemsElbit Radio System (Source: Elbit Systems)Another limitation on defense exports was the high financing rates offered by foreign arms manufacturers to countries abroad with government support. In Israel, the government credit company, which insures credit in export transactions, is limited in its scope of activity. Lost because of it. I hope this situation will change soon, "Coles added.In conjunction with the profit lineDefense Minister Bnei Gantz said: "Israeli industries, large and small, have proven even in a global crisis that Israeli quality and technological progress are among the world's. In the past year we have worked intensively to deepen government agreements, together with our friendships around the world and more. New, and significant opportunities for development that will contribute to the Israeli economy and can inject billions into the economy, and develop many jobs, along with an unprecedented contribution to Israel's security as we have seen in Operation Wall Guard and the complex operational missions Israel has in all arenas. "In a government and political umbrella and in support of the blue and white defense industry, while emphasizing its deepening in the Israeli periphery and its contribution to the social resilience of the State of Israel."