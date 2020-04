It's very sad that muslims are virtually boycotted in India these days...I have watched a news just now...The muslim labours in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh are denied work by farmers in different villages it seems.

The other day my wife and I went out to buy medicines..On our way back we stopped in front of a chicken shop as i wanted to buy chicken..my wife on seeing the shop was owned by a muslim warned me of not going into the shop but I did not heed to her words and went and bought it(of course she scolded me a lot after coming home).

Yesterday,one of my friends was saying nearby his house,in the market,people are avoiding shops where muslims are buying groceries are vegetables.

On one side I feel sad that some crores of people have become virtual untouchables overnight ...besides their livelihood is also affected.

On the other hand ,isn't it their own making? Holding religious gathering by calling people from corona virus affected countries....behaving foolishly thinking allah will save them and punish only kafir hindus...trying to hide instead of showing up at hospitals and getting treated..some 200 people are still in hiding it seems ..people are thinking these people hid to spread corona to hindus.

The situation became worse for muslims when the news emerged they are spitting on nurses,police ,doctors etc...the news that they are pulling down their pants in front of nurses and deliberately coughing on the faces of doctors and nurses.

Another thing which made muslims suspicious are the videos on social media in which a muslim fruit seller is seen licking fruits..another video in which bohra community muslims licking plates.



We might have our differences..but it's really inhuman to boycott muslims and hurt their livelihood...I can understand people's apprehensions...at the same time we should not lose our humanity...We should tell our relatives and friends that the tableegis getting infected was just an accident and not a deliberate attempt to kill hindus..

I hope we will completely wipe out corona and the situation comes back to normal...once the situation becomes normal ,people will forget whatever happened and they will buy things from muslims again...The sooner this happens ,the better it is.

