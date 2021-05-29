What's new

Cornerstone of China’s strategic deterrence against the US: more nuclear missiles and warheads

Feng Leng

Feng Leng

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 3, 2017
4,365
-19
10,702
Country
China
Location
China

Cornerstone of China’s strategic deterrence against the US: more nuclear missiles and warheads - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn

A formation of Dongfeng-41 intercontinental strategic nuclear missiles takes part in a military parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing, capital of China, October 1, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

A formation of Dongfeng-41 intercontinental strategic nuclear missiles takes part in a military parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing, capital of China, October 1, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

As the US strategic containment of Chinas has increasingly intensified, I would like to remind again that we have plenty of urgent tasks, but among the most important ones is to rapidly increase the number of commissioned nuclear warheads, and the DF-41s, the strategic missiles that are capable to strike long-range and have high-survivability, in the Chinese arsenal. This is the cornerstone of China's strategic deterrence against the US.

We must be prepared for an intense showdown between China and the US. In that scenario, a large number of Dongfeng-41, and JL-2 and JL-3 (both intercontinental-range submarine-launched ballistic missile) will form the pillar of our strategic will. The number of China's nuclear warheads must reach the quantity that makes US elites shiver should they entertain the idea of engaging in a military confrontation with China.

On this basis, we can calmly and actively manage divergences with Washington to avoid a minor incident sparking a war. US hostility toward China is burning. We must use our strength, and consequences that Washington cannot afford to bear if it takes risky moves, to keep them sober.

------------------------------------------------------------------

Xi Jinping has given the order: we must deploy sufficient warheads to give the USA a genocide if they ask for it!
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
17,468
7
21,164
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
China probably can now deliver some 10s of ICBMs on from land and sea into the US now with 100s of nuclear warheads.

It probably wants to increase this to 100s of ICBMs and 1000s of nuclear warheads by 2030 in order to achieve MAD like Russia has with the USA
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Global Times Chief: Cornerstone of China’s strategic deterrence against the US: more nuclear missiles and warheads
2
Replies
17
Views
402
thewayoftheworld
T
Zarvan
New missile gap leaves US scrambling to counter China
Replies
2
Views
1K
LeGenD
LeGenD
monitor
Deterrence and Doctrine
Replies
0
Views
1K
monitor
monitor
SvenSvensonov
USN Fleet Ballistic Missile Submarines
Replies
2
Views
2K
rockstar08
rockstar08
Horus
JF-17 Thunder: Made for the PAF
20 21 22 23 24 25
Replies
364
Views
57K
Thorough Pro
Thorough Pro

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom