Core module, test ship reach satellite launch center

The core module of China's first space station and a test ship of a new generation of manned spacecraft have reached the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center. The core module named "Tianhe" is the management and control center of the space station. It can support the long-term stay of three astronauts in orbit. The new generation manned spacecraft has been developed for the near-Earth space station mission and subsequent manned lunar exploration. The mission is expected to be carried out later in 2020.