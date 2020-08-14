Copying US’ China bashing tactic, India invites trouble

Indian Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Sarath Chand in 2018 lamented the budget allocation, saying that it “has dashed our hopes.” He argued that as India looks at potentially fighting a two-front war scenario , the Indian military’s deficiencies are that much worse. He said then that unless the government makes necessary funds available for emergency procurement,

the army, for instance, did not have war reserves to fight a high-intensity war beyond 10 days