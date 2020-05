Copy of contract between U.S. lobbying firm and Pakistani government

05/08/2020Pakistan’s government has hired Stephen Payne and Brian Ettinger of Linden Government Solutions to lobby on its behalf, according to a disclosure filing. The duo previously lobbied for Pakistan during President George W. Bush’s administration. Unusually, Pakistan’s government isn’t footing the bill for the work itself. Instead, the firm will be paid by “Pakistani-American Diaspora organizations for the purpose of supporting this agreement,” according to a copy of the contract filed with the Justice Department. “The names of any such organizations and the amounts paid will be disclosed as part of Consultant’s Foreign Agents Registration Act filings with the U.S. Department of Justice.”— Joseph Fleming, an executive vice president at the firm, said the arrangement was inspired by a crowdfunding campaign to build two dams championed in 2018 by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. “That’s really where the idea came from,” he said. The firm’s lawyers at Sandler Reiff Lamb Rosenstein & Birkenstock signed off on the details, he added.