Cop Resignation Videos In Jammu And Kashmir After Terrorists Kill 3

On Tuesday, the Hizbul Mujahideen had put out a video threatening to kill security personnel, mainly Special Police Officers, if they didn't resign

A Special Police Officer resigns in a video message in Jammu and Kashmir

A second Special Police Officer resigns on video in Jammu and Kashmir

A screen grab of the third resignation video posted by a Special Police Officer in Jammu and Kashmir