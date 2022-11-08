COP27: Pakistan Leads Push For "Loss and Damage" Compensation at Sharm El-Sheikh

I don’t think major polluters will be willing to just pay the most effected countries, but other solutions could be found.



At the very least, there should be global climate insurance efforts, to help those nations hit with climate change caused disasters.



But preferably there should be a plan to help countries build up their economies to afford adaptive infrastructure to prevent the effects of climate change cause this kind of damage. Aid is limited and conditional on food will, while trade empowers locals to become resilient to what is happening.



Btw, What kind of infrastructure could have been in place to prevent the damage the floods did in Pakistan? Drainage canals? Research into climate adaptation should be provided by the UN to each country.



The risk of these kinds of events causing climate refugees will only keep going up, and the whole world will be effected.