Cop Dies in Apparent Suicide with Gun at Japan PM's Office

Cop Dies in Apparent Suicide with Gun at Japan PM's Office​

May 5, 2023 13:11 (JST)

Tokyo, May 5 (Jiji Press)--A 25-year-old riot officer of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department died after committing an apparent suicide with a gun in a restroom stall at a guard station of the prime minister's office in central Tokyo on Friday.

The officer was found around 4:40 a.m. (7:40 p.m. Thursday GMT) by a colleague of his, who heard gunfire and checked inside the restroom stall. He was lying and bleeding from around his head and was confirmed dead after being taken to hospital.

A gun was found on the floor near the officer. A bullet in the gun had been fired. No suicide note has been discovered, according to the MPD.

MPD security official Yusuke Takayama expressed regret over the incident and said that the MPD will take preventive steps.

