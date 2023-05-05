What's new

Cop Dies in Apparent Suicide with Gun at Japan PM's Office

Cop Dies in Apparent Suicide with Gun at Japan PM's Office​

May 5, 2023 13:11 (JST)

Tokyo, May 5 (Jiji Press)--A 25-year-old riot officer of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department died after committing an apparent suicide with a gun in a restroom stall at a guard station of the prime minister's office in central Tokyo on Friday.

The officer was found around 4:40 a.m. (7:40 p.m. Thursday GMT) by a colleague of his, who heard gunfire and checked inside the restroom stall. He was lying and bleeding from around his head and was confirmed dead after being taken to hospital.

A gun was found on the floor near the officer. A bullet in the gun had been fired. No suicide note has been discovered, according to the MPD.

MPD security official Yusuke Takayama expressed regret over the incident and said that the MPD will take preventive steps.

Foinikas said:
Why can't you answer a simple question? What's the reason you only post negative threads about other countries and never about the PRC?
Click to expand...
You really believe your mind works ok when every time I post something you just jump in and ask me why I posted them? Man, go and get your head checked, my good advice for you.
 
beijingwalker said:
You really believe your mind works ok when every time I post something you just jump in and ask me why I posted them? Man, go and get your head checked, my good advice for you.
Click to expand...
Man,I am asking a SIMPLE QUESTION:

What purpose does this thread serve? Can you answer or not? Are you incapable of answering a single question?
Your supervisor does not let you?
 
Foinikas said:
Man,I am asking a SIMPLE QUESTION:

What purpose does this thread serve? Can you answer or not? Are you incapable of answering a single question?
Your supervisor does not let you?
Click to expand...
Go and get your head checked, every time I post something and you just jump in and ask that ‘’ simple question", man, you are so sick, go and get some help.
 

