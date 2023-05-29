At least five people, including a policeman, were killed and 12 others injured after fresh violence erupted in Manipur yesterday, where ethnic clashes have claimed at least 80 lives.
Fresh violence was reported in several parts of the state after alleged terrorists, carrying sophisticated weapons, set fire to many houses in Serou and Sugunu area.
This comes just ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the violence-hit state.
Cop Among 5 Dead In Fresh Manipur Violence Hours Ahead Of Amit Shah Visit
