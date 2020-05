We have a LOT to do even before that.



1. Barely any terrorists get executed in our country. In my opinion though it's better they're shot dead on the battlefield and in encounters then having to play games with our inept courts.



2. We don't execute the high profile figures we have access too. That TTP idiot, Khlubashan, that lyari gang boss. We also don't go after their replacements. We should literally be shooting first and asking questions later with the senior suspects in these sorts of cases.



3. All those sepratists sat in Europe need taking out. Don't be blatent about, deny responsbility, but kill them. It's not to easy for the enemy to groom new heads. The US did a great job at taking out senior Al Queda leadership. They messed up by focusing on oil wars rather than targeting cells and local networks.



4. Then we need to look at snake nations like Iran and Afghanistan who harbour terrorists and the UAE who faciliate their funding. Why aren't we working hard enough to close these channels? is 20 years not enough time? Imagine the support GW Bush/Trump would have given us to curb Iranian activity in our part of the world.



5. Then finally, yeah - why aren't we supporting/funding insurgencies in India, when they are doing that in our country?

