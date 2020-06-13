Cool Weapons and armor from the islamic World

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq said:





Rashidun archer he has his faced armored so he can't get stabbed in the face except the eyes. If you listen to their recordings they always speak about the day of the lost eyes. Whenever they suffer casualities because their faces and whole body was covered Click to expand...

The day of lost eyes was before the rashiduns gained any horse archers. horse archery was not a thing that the arabs practiced, they had to learn it from persians and byzantines who joined their armyThis can't be ayyubid. Ayubid empire collapsed before full plate armor was developed which is what that knight was clearly wearing. Looks Ottoman perhaps.The top one is fantasy. The shoulder pad is too high. If you try to raise your arms you will crush your head. Also, I have never seen Mughal armor like that. Mughals generally never wore full-plate armor, they preferred plate-mail which is plate linked together with chainmail. here is a sindhi examplearmor during mughal conquest