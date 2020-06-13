What's new

Cool Weapons and armor from the islamic World

Most of these are ornamental but their where versions that where used in real battle without all the fancy gold and jewels
Zargoza Great Helm, Nassrid Sultanate
7hzr52o187961.png

bhuj a.k.a elephant axe a.k.a knife axe - Sindh
bhuj.jpg
SindhiKnightWithBhuj.jpg

Katar, India
zrn9m5tz3vb51.jpg

The armor of Sultan muhammad XII in granada
1611613054714.png


Please add to this thread any cool stuff you find.
 
313 fought without any fancy weapons or Armor but they still win, later on establishing one of the great Civilization the world has ever seen.
 
313 fought without any fancy weapons or Armor but they still win, later on establishing one of the great Civilization the world has ever seen.
Technology was the same for both. Horses, camels, sowrds, bow arrow etc. Now fast forward to 2021, technology has to be at par & then coming quantity and bravery.
 
313 fought without any fancy weapons or Armor but they still win, later on establishing one of the great Civilization the world has ever seen.
generally tribal armies are less armored than professional militaries. The strength of the Rashidun empire came from their effective use of light cavalry to out maneuver their enemy.
 
Saljuqs of rum - fiercer warriors and expansionists during their age



------------------

Mamluks



--------

Central Asian turks - These who conquered India with Muhammed of Ghor




The Rashidun caliphate

 
Rashidun archer he has his faced armored so he can't get stabbed in the face except the eyes. If you listen to their recordings they always speak about the day of the lost eyes. Whenever they suffer casualities because their faces and whole body was covered


 
Rashidun archer he has his faced armored so he can't get stabbed in the face except the eyes. If you listen to their recordings they always speak about the day of the lost eyes. Whenever they suffer casualities because their faces and whole body was covered


The day of lost eyes was before the rashiduns gained any horse archers. horse archery was not a thing that the arabs practiced, they had to learn it from persians and byzantines who joined their army
Who's armor is this?

..............................

Ayyubid perhaps.

View attachment 710892
This can't be ayyubid. Ayubid empire collapsed before full plate armor was developed which is what that knight was clearly wearing. Looks Ottoman perhaps.
The Mughal armor


The top one is fantasy. The shoulder pad is too high. If you try to raise your arms you will crush your head. Also, I have never seen Mughal armor like that. Mughals generally never wore full-plate armor, they preferred plate-mail which is plate linked together with chainmail. here is a sindhi example
yyo76kcrgv721.jpg
sindhiWarrior.jpg


armor during mughal conquest
mughaCav.png
 
