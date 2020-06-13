Cool Weapons and armor from the islamic World

Most of these are ornamental but their where versions that where used in real battle without all the fancy gold and jewels
Zargoza Great Helm, Nassrid Sultanate
bhuj a.k.a elephant axe a.k.a knife axe - Sindh
Katar, India
The armor of Sultan muhammad XII in granada
