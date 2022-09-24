Convictions reversed for US chemical engineer accused of hiding China ties ​

Judge acquits Feng ‘Franklin’ Tao on three of four charges — another blow for the US government’s former China Initiative programme.

The reversal follows a string of failures by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) to bring strong convictions under the umbrella of the China Initiative, and could mark a new chapter for the US scientists of Chinese heritage who have feared government surveillance in the wake of the programme’s launch.

‘Insufficient’ evidence​

Lessened sentences and acquittals​

Researchers and civil-liberties champions have welcomed the ruling, pointing out that Tao’s case is yet another example of charges brought against academic researchers under the China Initiative not holding up because they were weak.

In September last year, nanotechnology researcher Anming Hu at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, was acquitted of all charges against him following a mistrial, after being accused of hiding ties with China and being under house arrest for more than a year.

“They are a waste of taxpayer money and have devastated careers, not to mention have produced a chilling effect throughout the scientific community ,” she says.

In February, the DoJ shut down the China Initiative , citing concerns that the programme seemed to be biased against people of Chinese descent and that it undermined international research collaboration.

