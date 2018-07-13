Convicted Criminals protocol @ Dubai Airport

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Stealth, Jul 13, 2018 at 1:28 PM.
WTF is this ?
Mate video is unavailable
Check now
Now it works.
but what you want to show?
Protocol.
That's nothing, it's first class with emirates. They'll drive you to the plane, rather than having you queue with normal people.
They'll even take you to your hotel if you pay for it. - https://www.emirates.com/uk/english/experience/chauffeur-drive/
Exactly.. it is nothing official..it is a service anyone can buy who can afford it..NS travelled in first class ..let him do that since it may be (hopefully) his last travel. BTW it is a mistake by him..Jail will bite him more after travelling in first class.
It is not protocol but a service as part of travelling first class.
With Protocol I meant chamchas behind him
Could those be NAB officials accompanying them, because I don't understand why nawaz and Maryam were riding in different vehicles with lights on top?
Yeah I heard NAB team is there to arrest them.
Those are standard lights mounted on all the vehicle inside the airport area. But riding on separate vehicle is definitely strange.
It's available for first class passengers at extra cost. No need to worry about it unless you see Prime Minister among the people receiving the corrupt tola.
Nabeel Gabol is telling that NS is trying to hire private jet and land at Rahim Yar Khan airport..