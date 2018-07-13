/ Register

Convicted Criminals protocol @ Dubai Airport

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Stealth, Jul 13, 2018 at 1:28 PM.

  Jul 13, 2018 at 1:28 PM #1
    Stealth

    Stealth SENIOR MEMBER

    WTF is this ?
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 1:33 PM #2
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Mate video is unavailable
    [​IMG]
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 1:34 PM #3
    Stealth

    Stealth SENIOR MEMBER

    Check now
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 1:36 PM #4
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Now it works.:tup:

    but what you want to show?
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 1:38 PM #5
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Protocol.
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 1:44 PM #6
    313ghazi

    313ghazi SENIOR MEMBER

    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  Jul 13, 2018 at 1:48 PM #7
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Exactly.. it is nothing official..it is a service anyone can buy who can afford it..NS travelled in first class ..let him do that since it may be (hopefully) his last travel. BTW it is a mistake by him..Jail will bite him more after travelling in first class.

    It is not protocol but a service as part of travelling first class.
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 1:51 PM #8
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    With Protocol I meant chamchas behind him
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 1:52 PM #9
    lastofthepatriots

    lastofthepatriots SENIOR MEMBER

    Could those be NAB officials accompanying them, because I don't understand why nawaz and Maryam were riding in different vehicles with lights on top?
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 1:54 PM #10
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Yeah I heard NAB team is there to arrest them.
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 2:09 PM #11
    LoveIcon

    LoveIcon ELITE MEMBER

    Those are standard lights mounted on all the vehicle inside the airport area. But riding on separate vehicle is definitely strange.
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 2:17 PM #12
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

  Jul 13, 2018 at 2:26 PM #13
    PakSword

    PakSword ELITE MEMBER

    It's available for first class passengers at extra cost. No need to worry about it unless you see Prime Minister among the people receiving the corrupt tola.

    Nabeel Gabol is telling that NS is trying to hire private jet and land at Rahim Yar Khan airport..
     
