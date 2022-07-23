Convicted criminal Maryam Nawaz Sharif threatens judges if they rule in Imran Khan's favor

Who the hell she is to dictate what judges can do or do not? Remember they are the same judges that reversed deputy speaker Qasim Suri's unconstitutional ruling, paving the way for this corrupt imported govt to be imposed on Pakistan as a nightmare. If that decision was all well and good then accept similar verdict against your Patwari lota deputy speaker Dost Mazari as well...
