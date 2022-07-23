What's new

Convicted criminal Maryam Nawaz Sharif threatens judges if they rule in Imran Khan's favor

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1550829849123618820
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1550830191601238016

Who the hell she is to dictate what judges can do or do not? Remember they are the same judges that reversed deputy speaker Qasim Suri's unconstitutional ruling, paving the way for this corrupt imported govt to be imposed on Pakistan as a nightmare. If that decision was all well and good then accept similar verdict against your Patwari lota deputy speaker Dost Mazari as well...

Can anyone translate to English please? Much appreciated
02B21741-DDFA-4BA5-A0B3-4F6F6CE300AB.jpeg
3CD8BFE0-8F93-46D8-8FC5-3E305CE8ED1D.jpeg
 
The self proclaimed fake Queen is on bail herself, when her forsaken family has not provided any shred of evidence of thier illegal income.

Like I said she is a nobody.
 
The self proclaimed fake Queen is on bail herself, when her forsaken family has not provided any shred of evidence of thier illegal income.

Like I said she is a nobody.
This nobody is being protected by neutral powers from prosecution. Pakistani law doesn't apply to her because in her own words: "We are Hukamran Khandan"
 

