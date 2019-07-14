Converting Old warplanes into armed or reconnaissance drones

Iranian Air Defense Systems Anti Aire Defense System are proven to be weak and useless against modern threats such as : Stealth Cruise Missiles UCAV Drone Long Rang Guided Bomb and Missiles Fast Projectile ( such as Super fast Cruise missiles , Hypersonic missiles ) Modern Ballistics Missiles ... We shouldn't spend our...

Inexpensive planes can be used against 5th gen fighters. Either in swarms or making them 6th gen fighters in commanding near supersonic drones.Back years ago on PDF, somebody said China needs to retire those J-7, they are useless. I knew they are far from useless. You want to have more fighters than the enemy has missiles in a combat situation. 5th gen fighters in full stealth have limited missiles until the advent of stealth missiles. Have your attacker use up those and have your light old faster jets engage in dogfights with F-35s. If you have hundreds of targets in old planes, you can swarm the attackers. Within the attack, you have your newer SU-30s and other aircraft like Mig-35s to aid in any BVR assistance.Anything that can match your enemy's speed and engage in close range combat is useful.You need a mixture of old and new, so your enemy has difficulty wargaming with too many possibilities.Many WWII era fighters can be used in CAS.20 F-35s aren't designed to fight faster 200-500 Mig 21s. Unless you have 6th generation fighter commanding drones at the BVR combat, your 200 Mig 21s are going to be depleted. They are useful, however you have to develop a strategy to keep them in tact. Simply having older planes is not going to cut it, you have to incorporate them in an overall strategy.You main enemy in any warfare is EW. Getting close enough for dogfights is a way to mitigate EW.