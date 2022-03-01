Conversation with a muslim student

Today I had a whatsapp conversation with one of my students...in the midst of the conversation I wished her saying May god bless you(if god is there)..to that she replied God bless you too(if god is there) with a girl child like me(as i am childless).

Immediately it struck me if she was in pakistan and if she said something like that in a whatsapp chat(if god is there) and if someone has made it viral ,what life threatening consequences she would have to face.

I know that girl and her sister closely...both of them are agnostics although they pray and wear burkha. Both are very good at academics.

In spite of all the bad that is there in india, it allows people to have free thinking...Many muslims in India are not as radical or narrow thinking..in fact a good number of muslims i met are either atheists or agnostics...they are able to express themselves freely here...