  • Monday, June 8, 2020

Controlled Tree Harvesting

Discussion in 'Pakistan Economy' started by truthfollower, Jun 8, 2020 at 5:00 AM.

  Jun 8, 2020 at 5:00 AM
    truthfollower

    truthfollower FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    265
    Joined:
    Mar 8, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 212 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    40 Years of Watching Mount St. Helens
    Do we also have such planned tree harvesting from the forests of Pakistan? Or law less and uncontrolled tree harvesting is going on like every other thing in Pakistan?
    :(

    The Video is actually about Volcano eruption about also talks about tree harvesting.
    (Light Patches you see are actually tree harvesting)
    Annotation 2020-06-08 044906.png
    (Fully recovered in 2019)
    Annotation 2020-06-08 045006.png
    It has been 40 years since Mount St. Helens erupted on May 18, 1980, in southwestern Washington, near the Oregon border. Fifty-seven people lost their lives in the disaster, and huge swaths of the surrounding forest were levelled. Both before and after the eruption, Landsat satellites were taking regular observations of the area, and their data is being used to study how forests recover from a very large disturbance. Sean Healey is a research ecologist with the Rocky Mountain Research Service, United State Forest Service. Along with his colleague Zhiqiang Yang, Sean has been studying the forests in the area to determine how the structure of the forest changes with disturbances. He is interesteed in knowing the changes in carbon stocks and the dynamics of forest recovery. Sean and Zhiqiang have used Landsat data to create predictions of the percent tree cover as the trees and other vegetation regrows. The Landsat Program is a series of Earth-observing satellite missions jointly managed by NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). Landsat satellites have been consistently gathering data about our planet since 1972. They continue to improve and expand this unparalleled record of Earth's changing landscapes for the benefit of all.



    https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/13614
     
  Jun 8, 2020 at 5:20 AM
    truthfollower

    truthfollower FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    265
    Joined:
    Mar 8, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 212 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    1973 Tree cover and tree harvesting in patches
    Annotation 2020-06-08 050621.png
    1980 volcano eruption and tree cover lost with it Annotation 2020-06-08 050639.png
    2019 tree cover coming back and new tree harvesting patches Annotation 2020-06-08 050658.png



     
