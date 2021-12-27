What's new

Control your laugh ...Only Bilawal can change the fate of poor people: Asif

ghazi52

ghazi52

Control your laugh .
Only Bilawal can change the fate of poor people: Asif Zardari

PPP govt would come to power once again, former president says on 14th death anniversary of slain leader Benazir Bhutto

By Web Desk
December 27, 2021



Former president and PPP Leader Asif Ali Zardari (L) and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on the 14th death anniversary of the slain PPP leader Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Baksh. — Geo News screengrab.
Former president and

PPP Leader Asif Ali Zardari (L) and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on the 14th death anniversary of the slain PPP leader Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Baksh. — Geo News screengrab.

LARKANA: Only one person can change the fate of poor people and that is Bilawal, former president and PPP leader claimed on Monday while speaking on the 14th death anniversary of the slain PPP leader Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Baksh.

"People of Pakistan are not destined to remain poor forever," he said, adding that the time is not far when the PPP government would come to power once again.

“I am fulfilling the promises made to Benazir Bhutto, and will continue to do so,” he reiterated.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said: "Democracy in Pakistan only exists on paper."
Highlighting the issues that the country is facing, Bilawal said that in Pakistan, there is no freedom of speech, freedom of living, or even breathing.

“We had said that democracy is the best revenge and hence, we restored the system despite all the ill-practices,” he said, adding that democracy was snatched from the people of Pakistan.

“Pakistanis are bearing the burden of a puppet and selected government,” he added.

PPP chairman was of the view that his party fought terrorism while the incumbent government is negotiating over the blood of Army Public School (APS) martyrs, adding that the prime minister and president of Pakistan have surrendered in front of terrorists.
Shedding light on the economic potential of Pakistan, he said that the PPP took over the country’s economy at a time when there was an economic crisis around the world.

“18th Amendment can bring mega energy projects in Thar desert,” he stated, stating that there are metro buses in Punjab, because of the 18th amendment.
“After PPP left the federal government, implementation of the 18th amendment was stopped,” he stated.
 
Valar.

Valar.

Ahhh... Roti, Kapra aur Makaan. Maang Raha hai Saara Pakistan.

50 years ago they came up with slogan, destroyed Pakistan, came back again and again and again and again and yet there is still nothing.

To hell with these dynastic politics.
 
K

khail007

IceCold said:
Shemale Bilawal will end poverty by doing Mujra in Thar desert.
Valar. said:
Ahhh... Roti, Kapra aur Makaan. Maang Raha hai Saara Pakistan.

50 years ago they came up with slogan, destroyed Pakistan, came back again and again and again and again and yet there is still nothing.

To hell with these dynastic politics.
Gentlemen, hold your breath and wait patiently. There is another one in the making, his brother 'Junaid Safdar Sharif'. If the nation will unable to use the grey matter, they both will be the destiny of Pakistan and our generations will remain slaves to these dynasties.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

JackTheRipper said:
OK, Uss se to behtar hi ho ga jo na apni biviyaa sanbhal saka, aur na mulk sanbhal paya..
nhi sir i disagree . i know imran is doing bad but i have seen zardari era and i can say that was worse ever era of pakistan after yahya khan . PPP have only one leader ZA bhutto and he is dead case closed . this baby can not open a bottle . giving him power means giving power directly CIA to rule pakistan .
 
HttpError

HttpError

Wouldn't be surprised if PPP Dynasty again comes to power, in this country anything can happen.
 
J

jericho

Yeah, these people don't care about poor. The below is what happens in their own province and involves people from their own party:

The case of Nazim Jokhio – whose body was found on Nov 3, 2021 at a farmhouse in Malir Karachi as a result of torture while in alleged illegal detention at a farmhouse reportedly owned by PPP MPA Jam Awais – is moving slowly to the extent that now the deceased’s mother has threatened commit self-immolation if the family is not provided justice. The accused named in the case include the PPP MPA as well as his brother who is an MNA; there have also been reports that some accused may even have gone abroad. According to reports, the culprits were enraged at Jokhio’s attempts to prevent the hunting of the Houbara bustard in Thatta. Those involved in the hunt were said to be the guests of the accused. The accused had reportedly ordered their guards to severely beat Jokhio with sticks.
