Control of the Merkava 4 tank by the Israeli female crew

The press service of the Israel Defense Forces showed the work of female crews of Merkava Mk tanks.4 and their replacement of the tracks of tanks

 
Credit should be given where it is due, jews are very good at killing Arabs...
Well, not taking that away from them.
but tbf, so are iranians and the americans, so not a high bar. Killing arabs doesn't seem so hard. They are the indians of the muslim world. Numerous compared to their advsersaries. Shiny western weapons but shit at fighting.

Every dog has his day
Keep waiting on the arabs' day to come. They have made up their minds and it's to fondle balls.
 
Well, not taking that away from them.
but tbf, so are iranians and the americans, so not a high bar. Killing arabs doesn't seem so hard. They are the indians of the muslim world. Numerous compared to their advsersaries. Shiny western weapons but shit at fighting.


Keep waiting on the arabs' day to come. They have made up their minds and it's to fondle balls.
History has a way of repeating itself. This is teh story of all Muslim rulers
 
They stand no chance against male tankers, honestly I think it's a bad idea. They load ammunition much slower and take way longer time to dismantle the tracks.

But I guess they're fine for the boring Egyptian border, they free the male tankers to focus on Syria/Lebanon/Gaza border.
 
History has a way of repeating itself. This is teh story of all Muslim rulers
Only times arabs were worth their salt is the early caliphate period. After that, they got cucked but literally everyone except the aztecs. Persians, Seljuks, Mamluks, Ottomans, Brits and now tiny Israel.

But I guess they're fine for the boring Egyptian border, they free the male tankers to focus on Syria/Lebanon/Gaza border.
why the egyptian army is gay?

on a serious note, female battlefield deployment is relatively modern. is this a genuine concern? female soldiers vs a male enemy soldiers? what if they get captured. in an isolated incident they might be safe, but in a war, things get bad.

not specifically talking from israels POV.
 

