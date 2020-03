All that said, there is good reason to wonder whether the resilience of China’s stockmarket can endure. Notably, Chinese bond yields have fallen steadily over the past two months and are near record lows. The implication is that investors in the credit market, usually a more sober group than their stockmarket counterparts, think economic growth will remain weak even as covid-19 fades domestically. Troubles in the rest of the world will hit China in three ways. Its exports will suffer. Disrupted production in Germany and South Korea, among other countries, will ripple through its supply chains. And there is the very real threat that the virus might re-enter from abroad, despite China’s tight controls on travel. Pandemics do not respect borders, as should be painfully clear by now.

