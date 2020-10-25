What's new

Control Anti Pakistan religious parties

truthfollower

truthfollower

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2019
864
-2
746
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
After independence, Muslim League made the error of allowing political space for those who opposed #Pakistan movement. Bengalis wiped out JI. Indians wiped out League left there. Albeit different methods. But, ML remained passive. Today Pakistan pays for that mistake every day.

Screenshot 2020-10-26 184238.png

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1320446421229801474



Good job Republic of Bangladesh for controlling these religious thug parties from the start.

Bangladesh sets export target of 50 billion US dollars by 2021

FashionUnited | Monday, 15 December 2014

in.apparelresources.com

Export target of US $ 50 billion by 2021 set by Bangladesh RMG sector - Apparel Resources India

The Bangladesh readymade garment and knitwear sector is determined to reach an export target of US $ 50 billion by 2021, despite several challenges that lie ahead of them. This target has been set, keeping in mind the industrial restructuring in China due to increasing wages, making it...
in.apparelresources.com in.apparelresources.com


In 2018 Bangladesh exported a total of $44.9B, making it the number 54 exporter in the world.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Orca
Understanding the impact of polio vaccine disinformation in Pakistan
Replies
3
Views
151
jamal18
J
The Eagle
General Election: Indian nationalist party BJP supporters to campaign in UK against Labour
Replies
5
Views
531
casual
casual
Chakar The Great
Jinnah was then Right, Vindicated Today
Replies
9
Views
671
W.11
W.11
Sabretooth
Double standards of the clergy
Replies
3
Views
332
ghazi52
ghazi52
Homo Sapiens
As Bangladesh Cosies Up To China, New Delhi Looks For Path Correction
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
1K
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top