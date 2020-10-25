Control Anti Pakistan religious parties

truthfollower
After independence, Muslim League made the error of allowing political space for those who opposed #Pakistan movement. Bengalis wiped out JI. Indians wiped out League left there. Albeit different methods. But, ML remained passive. Today Pakistan pays for that mistake every day.
Good job Republic of Bangladesh for controlling these religious thug parties from the start.
Bangladesh sets export target of 50 billion US dollars by 2021
FashionUnited | Monday, 15 December 2014
In 2018 Bangladesh exported a total of $44.9B, making it the number 54 exporter in the world.
Export target of US $ 50 billion by 2021 set by Bangladesh RMG sector - Apparel Resources India
The Bangladesh readymade garment and knitwear sector is determined to reach an export target of US $ 50 billion by 2021, despite several challenges that lie ahead of them. This target has been set, keeping in mind the industrial restructuring in China due to increasing wages, making it...
In 2018 Bangladesh exported a total of $44.9B, making it the number 54 exporter in the world.