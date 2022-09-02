Contribution of Indian Industries for the development of INS Vikrant

1. Combat Management System: Tata Advanced System2. Electronics Warfare Suite 'Shakti' : Bharat Electronics Limited3. Ships Data Network: Bharat Electronics Limited4. Power Distribution System: L&T5. Integrated Platform Management System: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited6. AK 630 CIWS: M/s Gun and Shell Factory, Cossipore7. Stabilized Optronics Pedestral: BEL, Chennai8. Integrated Bridge System: Navicom , Mumbai9. Ship Weapon Interlock Safety System: M/s BAeHAL, Bengaluru10. Kavach Mod II: Machine Tool Prototype Factory, Ambarnath11. EM Log/Echosounder: KELTRON, Trivandrum12. Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Plants: Kirloskar, Pune13. Steering Gear: L&T Defence, Mumbai14. Centrifuges: Alfa Laval, Pune15. RO Plant: Rochem, Mumbai16. Diesel Alternator: Wartsila, Mumbai17. Gearbox: Elecon Engineering18. High Pressure and Low Pressure Compressors: LG India19. Anchor Capstan: Geetha Engineering, Mumbai20. Hatches and Doors: Godrej, Mumbai21. Impressed Current Cathodic Protection: Sargam Metals, Chennai22. Laundry and Galley: Sushma Marine, Mumbai23. RHIB and LCVP Davits: SHM Shipcare, Mumbai24. Sanitation System : Vacman Sanitation Solutions, Mumbai25. SRGM: Haridwar unit of BHELThe dream of having an indigenous aircraft carrier would not have materialised had it not been for a little-known steel factory in Odisha. The first good news in India’s two-decade-long quest to construct an aircraft carrier came from the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) factory in Rourkela which delivered a special quality military-grade steel — DMR-249A — for building Vikrant.In the late 1990s, the Indian Navy acquired a Russian formula on military-grade steel, but had no idea about the process and chemistry. The Naval Material Research Laboratory and Heavy Engineering Corporation first gave it a go, but failed.The Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory and SAIL picked up the baton and, after a few years of trial and error, delivered top-quality steel to the shipyard, saving the country hundreds of crores.The experience helped Indian steel factories manufacture such steel for indigenous construction of every warship and submarine. A second special type (DMR249z25) was created for Vikrant’s machine and engine rooms so that the chambers are protected from a torpedo hit. The DMR249 steels are one of the military items that India wants to export, thanks to Project IAC or Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, now known as Vikrant. This is not an isolated example.Several other Vikrant technologies such as the explosion-proof automatic energy lamp and transparent RF shielding now find applications outside the military.