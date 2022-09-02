What's new

Contribution of Indian Industries for the development of INS Vikrant

1662123787366.png


1. Combat Management System: Tata Advanced System
2. Electronics Warfare Suite 'Shakti' : Bharat Electronics Limited
3. Ships Data Network: Bharat Electronics Limited
4. Power Distribution System: L&T
5. Integrated Platform Management System: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
6. AK 630 CIWS: M/s Gun and Shell Factory, Cossipore
7. Stabilized Optronics Pedestral: BEL, Chennai
8. Integrated Bridge System: Navicom , Mumbai
9. Ship Weapon Interlock Safety System: M/s BAeHAL, Bengaluru
10. Kavach Mod II: Machine Tool Prototype Factory, Ambarnath
11. EM Log/Echosounder: KELTRON, Trivandrum
12. Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Plants: Kirloskar, Pune
13. Steering Gear: L&T Defence, Mumbai
14. Centrifuges: Alfa Laval, Pune
15. RO Plant: Rochem, Mumbai
16. Diesel Alternator: Wartsila, Mumbai
17. Gearbox: Elecon Engineering
18. High Pressure and Low Pressure Compressors: LG India
19. Anchor Capstan: Geetha Engineering, Mumbai
20. Hatches and Doors: Godrej, Mumbai
21. Impressed Current Cathodic Protection: Sargam Metals, Chennai
22. Laundry and Galley: Sushma Marine, Mumbai
23. RHIB and LCVP Davits: SHM Shipcare, Mumbai
24. Sanitation System : Vacman Sanitation Solutions, Mumbai
25. SRGM: Haridwar unit of BHEL

The dream of having an indigenous aircraft carrier would not have materialised had it not been for a little-known steel factory in Odisha. The first good news in India’s two-decade-long quest to construct an aircraft carrier came from the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) factory in Rourkela which delivered a special quality military-grade steel — DMR-249A — for building Vikrant.
In the late 1990s, the Indian Navy acquired a Russian formula on military-grade steel, but had no idea about the process and chemistry. The Naval Material Research Laboratory and Heavy Engineering Corporation first gave it a go, but failed.
The Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory and SAIL picked up the baton and, after a few years of trial and error, delivered top-quality steel to the shipyard, saving the country hundreds of crores.
The experience helped Indian steel factories manufacture such steel for indigenous construction of every warship and submarine. A second special type (DMR249z25) was created for Vikrant’s machine and engine rooms so that the chambers are protected from a torpedo hit. The DMR249 steels are one of the military items that India wants to export, thanks to Project IAC or Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, now known as Vikrant. This is not an isolated example.
Several other Vikrant technologies such as the explosion-proof automatic energy lamp and transparent RF shielding now find applications outside the military.

@Black Tornado @beijingwalker @VkdIndian @Bilal9 @Two banks of the River @Cheepek @bluesky @UKBengali @mmr @Wergeland @MH.Yang @Beast @Abdul Rehman Majeed
 

