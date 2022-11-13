Contrary to the myth, Balochistan is the fruit basket of Pakistan and with abundant wildlife, in addition to mineral wealth

Wildlife Resources in Balochistan ​

Particulars No of Species in Balochistan No of Species in Pakistan Endemic Species in Balochistan Fauna Mammals 71 174 2 Birds 356 668 0 Reptiles 94 177 7 Amphibians 8 20 0 Freshwater fish 61 198 8 Flora Total Known species of Higher plants 1500 5721 –

Important Wild Mammals of Balochistan​

Suleiman Markhor

Wild Cat

Chiltan Markhor (Wild goat)

Common Leopard

Sindh Ibex

Asiatic Jackal

Afghan Urial

Hyena

Chinkara Gazelle

Wolf

Black Bear

Honey Badger

Important Bird Species of Balochistan​

Houbara bustard

Golden eagle

Cranes sp.

Falcon ( covers a big range of Species)

Chucker partridge/Rock partridge

Finches

See-see partridge

Magpie

Black partridge

A variety of waterfowls

Grey partridge

Important Reptiles of Balochistan​

Turkistan rock Gecko (uncommon)

Reticulate desert lacerta (uncommon and endemic)

Sharp-tailed spider Gecko ( Rare and endemic)

Caspian desert lacerta ( Rare)

Lumsdeni Gecko ( very rare and endemic)

Chagai desert lacerta (Endemic)

Whip-tailed sand Gecko ( Endemic)

Dark headed dwarf racer (Rare)

Baloch spiny-tailed lizard ( Rare)

Tartary sand Boa (Rare)

Mountain Dwarf Gecko ( Rare)

Spotted desert racer ( Rare)

Short-toed sand swimmer ( Extremely rare)

Dark headed gamma snake (Rare)

Eastern Dwarf skink ( Rare)

Maynard’s awl-headed snake (Rare and endemic)

, and most of it comes from Khad Koocha gardens. The cold weather and clean air of the area is conducive to the production of various varieties of apple. The three famous varieties found in Khad Koocha are Gaja, Torkolu, and Shin.Where are apricots grown in Pakistan?Apricot is grown in many parts of Pakistan including the uplands of Baluchistan Province; Parachinar, Hangu, Chitral, Swat, and Hazara Districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province; Pothwar and Murree Hills in Punjab Province; northern Kashmir; and Gilgit, Chilas, and Baltistan in Gilgit-Baltistan.03-Mar-2019 — Almost 60 percent of peaches, pomegranates, apricots and around 34 percent apples andare exported from Balochistan.Why Quetta(Balochistan) is called fruit Garden of Pakistan?Quetta is at an average elevation of 1,680 metres (5,510 feet) above sea level, making it Pakistan's only high-altitude major city. The city is known as the "Fruit Garden of Pakistan,"Which fruit crop is grown in Balochistan?Balochistan is also known as Pakistan's Fruit Basket, owing to its abundance of resources.account for 90% of national production in the province. Balochistan exports about 60% of peaches, pomegranates, apricots, around 34% of apples, and 70% of dates.13-Aug-2021Balochistan is also known as Pakistan’s Fruit Basket, owing to its abundance of resources. Grapes, cherries, and almonds account for 90% of national production in the province. Balochistan exports about 60% of peaches, pomegranates, apricots, around 34% of apples, and 70% of dates. Read...Balochistan is situated in the southwest of Pakistan and covers an area of 347,190 square kilometers (134,050 sq mi; 34,719,000 hectares). It is Pakistan’s largest province by area, constituting 44% of the country’s total land mass; but the smallest population, being home to less than 5% of its population. Balochistan province is bordered by Afghanistan to the north and north-west, Iran to the south-west, the Arabian Sea to the south, Punjab and Sindh to the east, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federally Administered Tribal Areas to the north-east. Quetta is the capital and largest city of Balochistan.Pakistan is signatory to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD); under the Aichi Biodiversity Targets (Target-11) of CBD, Pakistan is obliged to declare, by 2020, at least 17 percent of territorial and inland water and 10 percent of coastal and marine areas under protected areas (national park, wildlife sanctuary or game reserve, etc.) system. Further Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agreed by UN General Assembly in September 2015 also call for conservation and sustainable use of the forests, wildlife habitats, oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development under its Goal 14 & 15.At the national level, the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan formulated by the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) specifies actions for expanding of network of protected areas in the country with complete representation of ecosystems and habitats especially areas of particular importance for biodiversity.Table of ContentsWildlife Map of Balochistan – forestrypediaBy virtue of its large area, sparse human population and diverse landscape, Balochistan province has the potential of wildernesses for a diverse flora and fauna. The diverse climatic zones have contributed to a set of ecological zones resulting in unique faunal and floral biodiversity; the documented status of species richness in Balochistan is given in the following table: