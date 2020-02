Contradictory statements show US not ready to tackle possible coronavirus epidemic



Similar farcical episodes have been taking place in US politics since the coronavirus outbreak began, displaying the US government’s ignorance and inability to tackle the crisis.

Ironically, one month after some US government officials and several media outlets slammed China for locking down the city of Wuhan, officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued the first US federal quarantine order since the smallpox outbreak in the 1960s.