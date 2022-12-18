What's new

Contradictions and bare faced lies of BNP shills!!!

I will just use two of their claims to demonstrate their lies.

Lie number one: economic growth (6.9%) is massively exaggerated by BBS.

Lie number two: Hasina has stolen 20 billion dollars.

How are those two things possible especially when IMF calculated reserves stands at 25 billion dollars.

To steal 20 billion dollars and still maintain a 25 billion reserves - would require economic growth in excess of 10%.

Yes, some will say loan money was stolen. Again, how do you steal 20 billion and still have a world class mega bridge, metro, tunnel, nuclear power plant, port, new airport, an entire mega city called purbachal etc etc

These lies may fool the average Dhakaya educated moron but luckily they will not be allowed to vote 😂😂🤣🤣🤣

Akdoom bakdoom gorar dim - is their level of intellect 😂😂😂

