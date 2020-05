By the way from fund rising perspective...

15 billion is 4% of 423 billion cost and 50% of annual need..not bad for fund rising..



as a general principle If we hit 25% rest can be arranged from loans and other sources..









we dont need power generation IMO..



dam will give benefits of 5 billion units of electricty produced due to additional water.... from tarblea, ghazi brotha, dasu and chashma...this will rise further after dasu stage 2 which is not possible before bhasha dam..(even though can be funded via WB)



so dam part only should have been constructed last 10 years rather than dilly-dallying...



units downstream equal to 50 billion rupees annual revenues which is RR of 15%

Click to expand...