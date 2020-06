Continuing from the closed thread

A cynical person might muse - in his own mind, of course, never to humiliate a cock crowing on his own heap of ordure - that India never sought to win anything since 1947.



The cock, in its animal spirits, might have overlooked that it was an aspiration of its own in 1947, and it succeeded brilliantly; from 0 to 35%. It might have overlooked the careful plans and preparations eighteen years later, and it succeeded brilliantly; its towering martial races master humbly begged for and got back strategic features from a diminutive and ailing little man in a dhoti. A truly inspiring martial achievement. It might have overlooked the strategic value and potency of airdashes to Washington in 1999; never let it be said that it did not understand air power, in its true, Zen sense.



What a world to crow over, and to dwell on with pleasure and fresh, budding ambition.

Click to expand...