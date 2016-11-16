What's new

Featured Contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces participates in opening ceremony of multinational military exercise Kavkaz 2020 at Astrakhan, Russia

Metal 0-1

Metal 0-1

FULL MEMBER
Aug 14, 2016
749
3
795
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Why they send SSG every time to participate with infantries from different countries? Why don't they send some Infantry unit to participate? They deserve same level of expertise as SSG.
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
18,870
153
33,701
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan attends Kavkaz wargames opening in Russia
ISPR says weeklong wargames aim at assessing ability of troops to react to various challenges


Our CorrespondentSeptember 19, 2020

Contingent of the Pakistan armed forces participated in the opening ceremony of multinational military exercises titled ‘Kavkaz 2020’ in the Russian city of Astrakhan on Saturday. SCREENGRAB

Contingent of the Pakistan armed forces participated in the opening ceremony of multinational military exercises titled ‘Kavkaz 2020’ in the Russian city of Astrakhan on Saturday. SCREENGRAB

RAWALPINDI: A contingent of the Pakistan armed forces participated in the opening ceremony of multinational military exercises titled ‘Kavkaz 2020’ in the Russian city of Astrakhan on Saturday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar, the director general of the ISPR, the weeklong Kavkaz 2020 exercises, which will begin on Monday, are aimed at assessing ability of troops to react to various challenges and learn from each other’s experiences.

Contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces participates in opening ceremony of multinational military exercise Kavkaz 2020 at Astrakhan, Russia@OfficialDGISPR https://t.co/BIfW7wJobt pic.twitter.com/VWgmUAlYN1
— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) September 19, 2020
Click to expand...
More than 80,000 personnel are expected to participate in the strategic command exercises this year. During the exercises, which run from September 21 to 26, participants will have the opportunity to demonstrate their cutting-edge military hardware and technology.

Pakistan had also participated in the similar series of exercises called 'Tsentr 2019', in Russia last year. The wargames were joined by troops from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan and other countries.

Other countries in the region were also invited to participate in the Kavkaz 2020. However, India backed out from participating at the last minute. Defence experts suggested that India might have run away from the exercises because of the presence of Pakistan and China.

India appeared fully prepared to participate in these exercises by August. However, the humiliation of its troops at the hands of the Chinese in the dispute over the Indo-China border is believed to the reason for India’s withdrawal from the exercises.

Pak-Russia joint military exercises Druzhba (friendship) are held every year. The exercises started in 2016. These exercises include aspects of counter-terrorism and special operations.

tribune.com.pk

Pakistan attends Kavkaz wargames opening in Russia | The Express Tribune

ISPR says weeklong wargames aim at assessing ability of troops to react to various challenges
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Signalian Loga Operation - Operation by Pakistan Army contingent in Congo Pakistan Army 0
AZADPAKISTAN2009 Pakistan Navy Missile Boat Contingent Pakistan Navy 20
Imran Khan Russian Army Contingent arrived in Pakistan to participate in Pak-Russia Joint Exercise Druzhba-III Pakistan Army 126
Devil Soul First ever UAE Military contingent to arrive in Islamabad on Pakistan Day Parade Pakistan Army 73
Devil Soul Saudi Arabia, Chinese and Turkish Military contingents to participate in Pakistan Day parade on Marc Strategic & Foreign Affairs 15
BHarwana Pakistan Army contingent is being sent to KSA on training and advise mission Pakistan Army 74
I Pakistan army contingent to be posted in Saudi Arabia on 'training and advisory mission' Strategic & Foreign Affairs 181
Windjammer Pakistan Army contingent lands in Russia for joint exercise Pakistan Army 143
Development C&P Chinese contingent participates in Pakistan Day military parade rehearsal China & Far East 2
FalconsForPeace Pakistan Navy and PMSA conduct oil spill contingency exercise Pakistan Navy 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top