In a limited and concentrated skirmish Pakistan will dominate India, we have highly trained and battle hardened forces, I dare say even better than some EU Armies . The only Disadvantage Pakistan has that if India open multiple front than our forces will be stretched Thin, and India can use their large numbers to push inside Pakistan .. but that can be fixed with Volunteers, as they will flock in Millions to help PA . And as I always say Pakistan (if Defending) will have good chance of holding on to Indian Push, cause IA will need ratio of 1:3 to be successful .

Click to expand...