Contingency Plans when the high ups go stupid mode?

Just wondering, what's the Contingency setups in place when the high ups end up being childish and egoistic, and will ruin the entire country just because someone challenged them in how to run the country?
I think we all know what's been transpiring recently and how stupid and low IQ it all is and how ill planned and ill thought.
I mean, who is scared to shit but a childish mind and has a high court open in the middle of the night to save them?

Who commits treason to their oath and country just because their little ego was hurt, and they would rather stay "neutral" instead of acting on defending their country when challenged by a foreign power through 5th gen warfare of regime change?
Who would be OK to allow the entire progress made in last 4 years to go back to the gutter and give the country and its people back to the thugs' mafia, or rather the largest gang up of the thug mafia just because their lil childishness wasn't shown some lollipops?

What else can you expect from this kind of persona? I wasn't listened to by the government, so I gave up my country to India?
An even better question is. I thought the forces had a very well organized recruiting system for officers and everyone is scanned well psychologically. Or are they? Or all we look is who will be good at following orders?
 
Thought-provoking questions but only someone with the inside knowledge can reflect upon them as there must be some mechanism in place. I hope this thread does not get deleted on the pretext of national security :lol:
 
We south Asian people can never disagree with what our bosses say. Look in government offices, private sector and elsewhere it's the same. You cannot question. I don't really think our armed forces might be any different unfortunately. Or someone from the army can shed some light.
 
Contingency on a global scale (in case of a nuclear armed country) is the US 5th fleet and the 509 Wing of the USAF Global Strike Command among others. Those in charge need to wake up and sort out the situation with early announcement of elections as the bare minimum.
 

