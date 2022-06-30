Containment dome in place at Rooppur 2​

Containment dome in place at Rooppur 2 : New Nuclear - World Nuclear News A major lift has put in place the inner dome on the second reactor at Bangladesh's Rooppur project. The work was completed more quickly than the same operation for unit 1 due to experience gained.

30 June 2022ShareThe lift is completed at Rooppur (Image: Rosatom)The steel structure that makes up the dome of the reactor building of Rooppur 2 was put in place by contractors working for Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear coorporation, which is building the new power plant.The dome is formed from two sections, each about 194 tons in weight, which together span the 42.8 metre-diameter reactor building. The first was lifted into position a week before the second was placed on top to an accuracy of 1cm. The two parts will now be welded together and concreted before the dome will be finally complete. The dome will become part of an airtight containment structure important for nuclear safety. During construction the dome also creates better conditions inside the building to fit the components and systems of the reactor itself.Rosatom said that experience gained in the same operation for Rooppur 1 enabled it to complete this task for Rooppur 2 some 56 days more quickly.The construction of the Rooppur plant began in 2017. The two VVER-1200 pressurised water reactors are scheduled to start generating power in 2023 and 2024, respectively. They will be owned and operated by the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission. The government of Bangladesh has said it will consider a further nuclear power plant once Rooppur is in operation.Researched and written by World Nuclear News