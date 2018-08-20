Contacts for the transfer of a factory connected to an F-35 from Turkey to Israel In the background of the tension between Trump and Erdogan, and the delay in the transfer of the "mighty" planes to the country that holds the American priest Bronson, IAI is trying to take the part of Turkey in manufacturing Maariv Online / 20/08/2018 20:39 Tags: Israel Aerospace Industries F-35 F-35. (Photo: PR) Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Known in Israel as the "mighty", disperses in all kinds of countries allied with the United States According to the report, there are currently only contacts at various political levels, and MK Yair Lapid was the one who recognized the opportunity and drew their attention: A number of Israeli companies are weighing and studying what can be done in order to deal with the engine of the plane. In another blow to Erdogan, after it was reported last week that Trump had signed the National Security Certification Act, which stipulated, among other things, the delay in moving the plane to Turkey for 90 days. Donald Trump confirmed the delay in the transfer of the F-35 from the United States to Turkey following her refusal to release Pastor Andrew Bronson and other disputes between the two countries, both NATO members. The move contradicts trade agreements between the two countries and international trade laws, but Trump decided not to hand over the plane until the Pentagon published a report on the security risks expected from Turkey. The report is expected to include an assessment of Turkey's participation in the F-35 program as well as the risks posed by the acquisition of the Russian missile defense system S-400 by Turkey. It should be noted that Turkey has invested $ 1.25 billion in aircraft development, and that some Turkish companies have been involved as stated in its production process. In fact, the country has been participating in the program since 1999, so it is another earthquake in US-Turkish relations that are members of NATO http://www.maariv.co.il/news/military/Article-657443