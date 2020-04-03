What's new

Construction sector takes off

Wikki019

Wikki019

FULL MEMBER
May 11, 2019
614
1
1,010
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Construction sector takes off

Officials say ease of doing business remains an issue for foreign investors

Shahram Haq February 07, 2021

tribune creative


TRIBUNE CREATIVE

LAHORE:
Stakeholders of the construction industry have said that even though activities in the sector are getting streamlined, there remain a lot of problems that need to be addressed by the government to gain the desired results.
The industry officials are of the view that is the only sector, which can help the country recover from the ongoing economic crisis. At the domestic level, investors are somewhat satisfied with the pace of developing regulatory frameworks but for foreign investors ease of doing business remains a daunting issue.

Eighteen CEO Tarek Hamdy believes that tax incentives, waivers and subsidies for builders, developers and property owners extended through the prime minister’s construction package would enhance investment in real estate sector.
“Real estate is the only sector that can guarantee rapid economic growth,” he added.

The Egyptian billionaire said, “Even in the midst of a pandemic, this sector witnessed expansion. People who had money to invest had no choice but to pour it in real estate projects as they are considered safer investment options with massive returns.”
Hamdy further added that many foreign players are willing to enter Pakistan to initiate state-of-the-art development projects and policy makers need to divert their focus towards ease of doing business for overseas investors.

He urged the Board of Investment (BOI) to transform itself into a one-stop shop for foreign developers so they could receive all required approvals from the authority instead of visiting every department separately which was a hassle. Also elaborating on the issue, local contractors highlighted that after launch of the amnesty scheme by the present government, drafting and approval of bylaws of buildings and other related issues took many months.

In the first few months after the amnesty scheme was introduced, different development authorities engaged in drafting new laws, said Association of Builders and Developers former chairman Akbar Sheikh. Sheikh told The Express Tribune that construction activities, planned primarily by private contractors, were on halt during that time because developers were waiting for announcement of new building bylaws.

Read: Construction amnesty scheme extended for six more months

“Once new rules were issued, builders re-planned their existing and upcoming projects followed by approvals from concerned authorities,” he said. “Currently, work on existing and new construction projects is going on in full swing and it is expected that activities in this sector will gain momentum in the coming months.” Talking about housing projects, Sheikh requested the government to enhance the unit price for low income group.

“In the past one year, inflation led to a hike in prices of land and other building material by around 30% and now it is becoming increasingly difficult for builders to offer a low-income unit at Rs3.5 million,” he said. “In this regard, the government should revise up the unit price.”

Meanwhile, real estate experts pointed out that in previous amnesty schemes, people legalised their money by investing it in land, which resulted in an abnormal increase in land prices at prime locations of urban areas. However this time, both real estate and construction sector are reaping the benefits of the amnesty scheme. “Real estate prices at prime locations of Lahore have spiked by 40% since the amnesty scheme came into effect,” said F1 properties CEO Waseem Malik. Money is now in full circulation in real estate and construction sector and this is helping the industry as well as its allied sector, he added.
“The best thing happening at present is that many medium and large scale investors have initiated construction projects for the first time in their lives to legalise their money,” Malik said. The government only provides affordable housing to a limited number of citizens and middle and upper class remain largely dependent on private builders.

“There is a need to draft a long-term strategy for such sectors which should be continued by successive governments because continuity is the only tool, which can turn this sector into a proper industry,” Malik added.
Published in The Express Tribune, February 7th, 2021.

https://tribune.com.pk/story/2282943/construction-sector-takes-off
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
PM Imran announces incentives for construction sector, elevates it to industry
Replies
12
Views
1K
bluesky
B
Viet
LG likely to sell off its smartphone plants to Vietnam’s Vingroup
Replies
0
Views
113
Viet
Viet
Morpheus
Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) – Transforming Real Estate Landscape in Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
203
Morpheus
Morpheus
B
Fast track mega projects to contribute 3-4pc to GDP growth
Replies
2
Views
263
Destranator
D
Hamartia Antidote
China caps mortgage loans to ward off housing bubbles
Replies
13
Views
397
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom