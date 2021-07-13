Construction of the first nuclear power plant in Saudi Arabia

Nesma and its partners signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at implementing the works of the first nuclear power plant in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.The French Electricity Company (EDF), a nuclear electric power generation company, has announced the signing of several industrial cooperation agreements involving partners in the Czech Republic, Poland, Indians, Saudis and the French.This entailed strengthening cooperation between Bouygues Travaux Publics and EDF, and also included the conclusion of a Memorandum of Understanding between Bouygues Travaux Publics and the Saudi construction company Nesma & Partners Contracting Co. Ltd, to jointly participate in the execution of civil works for a project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.According to a LinkedIn post by Nesma and its partners, the MoU aims to implement the works of the first nuclear power plant in Saudi Arabia.The agreement demonstrates the shared ambition of both groups to enhance their long-standing cooperation in the export market, as Bouygues Travo Publications has confirmed its commitment as a historic partner in EDF's new nuclear projects.The MoU was signed at the last World Nuclear Exhibition 2021.Jean-Bernard Levy, Chairman and CEO of EDF, said: “The signings of these industrial cooperation agreements clearly demonstrate the growing interest of many countries in nuclear energy and our ambition to secure strong partnerships with supply chains.The reactor was designed by the French company Areva and is the largest nuclear reactor model with a capacity of 1600MWe..