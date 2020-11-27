Construction of Israeli light rail project in full swing amid pandemic by Chinese companies

beijingwalker
Construction of Israeli light rail project in full swing amid pandemic
The construction of Tel Aviv's Red Line Light Rail Transit Project in Israel is in full swing. Undertaken by Chinese companies, the project is expected to go into operation in 2021. Find out what measures they have taken to protect workers from #COVID19
