Construction of Hoshab-Awaran road launched

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority retired Lt-Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa has said development of roads in Balochistan is key priority of the government to improve Gwadar port’s connectivity with other parts of the country.

Sharing photos and a map of the under-construction roads on Twitter on Tuesday, the CPEC Authority chairman said about 60 per cent progress had been achieved in the Basima-Khuzdar road project while work on the construction of Hoshab-Awaran road had also been started.

“#CPEC:South Balochistan roads in focus. Basima-Khuzdar Road Progress60%. Hoshab-Awaran Road const started. Will improve Gwadar’s connectivity with North. PM’s vision of uplifting remote areas specially South Bln being realised. #CPECMakingProgress #Pakistanmovingforward."

The 146-kilometre Hoshab-Awaran project is an integral part of CPEC central alignment, which connects Gwadar Port with the Sindh province.
The project is expected to be completed in three years at an estimated cost of Rs20 billion.

Similarly, the 106-km-long Basima-Khuzdar road (N-30) is expected to be completed by end of current year at an estimated cost of Rs11.749bn.

Talking about the roads that have been built so far under the corridor project, an official in the CPEC Authority said the 449-km Hoshab-Surab road (N-85) had been completed and made operational, while work on the 235-km-long Surab-Quetta (N-25) road had also been completed and it was also operational.

Besides, the 193-km Gwadar-Hoshab (M-8) road and 250-km Ratodero-Khuzdar (M-8) road were also completed and made operational, the official added.


Construction of Hoshab-Awaran road launched

The 146-kilometre Hoshab-Awaran project is an integral part of CPEC.
