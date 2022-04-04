What's new

Construction of China-aided International Airport completed in Nepal's Pokhara

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,179
-5
88,665
Country
China
Location
China

Construction of China-aided International Airport completed in Nepal's Pokhara​

he construction of the China-aided Pokhara International Airport in Nepal is now completed after five years of hard work. The airport will further connect Nepal with South Asia and the rest of the world. It is considered a “national honor project” of Nepal and a key Belt and Road Initiative project between China and Nepal.

The airport is built using modern high standards and has spacious and advanced facilities.

The airport was constructed with Rs 22 billion concessional loan and grant assistance received from EXIM Bank of China.

 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Strategic China-Kathmandu rail line to gather speed post Wang Yi’s visit
Replies
0
Views
76
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Sri Lanka, Bangladesh And Nepal Need China In Their Development Process, ‘China’ is synonymous with the term “Development”
Replies
6
Views
532
Abu Shaleh Rumi
Abu Shaleh Rumi
Viet
Vietnam begins the construction of Southeast Asia largest airport
Replies
2
Views
429
Viet
Viet
Battlion25
Erdoğan, Aliyev inaugurate Fuzuli International Airport in Azerbaijan
Replies
0
Views
369
Battlion25
Battlion25
CountStrike
Chinese Company Will Work on North Bali International Airport
Replies
1
Views
350
Song Hong
Song Hong

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom