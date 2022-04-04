Construction of China-aided International Airport completed in Nepal's Pokhara​

he construction of the China-aided Pokhara International Airport in Nepal is now completed after five years of hard work. The airport will further connect Nepal with South Asia and the rest of the world. It is considered a “national honor project” of Nepal and a key Belt and Road Initiative project between China and Nepal.The airport is built using modern high standards and has spacious and advanced facilities.The airport was constructed with Rs 22 billion concessional loan and grant assistance received from EXIM Bank of China.