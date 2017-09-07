beijingwalker
Nov 4, 2011
Construction of $7.3 billion central China's largest convention and exhibition center begins in Wuhan
The construction of central China's largest convention and exhibition center started in Wuhan City of Hubei Province on Saturday. It is located at the heart of the airport economic zone in Huangpi District of north Wuhan, five kilometers away from Tianhe International Airport, one of the major hub airports in China. Upon completion, the convention and exhibition center will become the largest of its kind in central China and the third largest one in the country. #China #Wuhan #Construction
