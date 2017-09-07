What's new

Construction of $7.3 billion central China's largest convention and exhibition center begins in Wuhan

The construction of central China's largest convention and exhibition center started in Wuhan City of Hubei Province on Saturday. It is located at the heart of the airport economic zone in Huangpi District of north Wuhan, five kilometers away from Tianhe International Airport, one of the major hub airports in China. Upon completion, the convention and exhibition center will become the largest of its kind in central China and the third largest one in the country. #China #Wuhan #Construction


 
Dungeness said:
This money should be put aside for the upcoming rainy days.
I think it's more about Job Creation. Those steel, cement industry has spare capacity, while construction work will increase needs of excavators, labors, glass, and many others.

If you don't do this, those industry will be idle, labors will be laid off and stay at home. and you will need the convention and exhibition center anyway.

The best strategy is investing when economy slowed down, and control over investment when economy is too hot. Just flat the curve.
 
